Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $69.12 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 2.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $69,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $5,195,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

