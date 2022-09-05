Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 50,810 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,810 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $35,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 129,826 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,962,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,607 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 133,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,821. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 373.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

