Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC decreased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HOG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,891. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

