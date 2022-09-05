Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002640 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $53,049.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.37 or 0.07926317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00162775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00304033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00780735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00599179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,527,407 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

