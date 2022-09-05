Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Holdings Lowered by CCMP Capital GP LLC

CCMP Capital GP LLC decreased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,763,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774,696 shares during the quarter. Hayward accounts for about 43.6% of CCMP Capital GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CCMP Capital GP LLC owned about 28.60% of Hayward worth $1,076,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hayward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hayward by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.42. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

