Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378,601 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 753,456 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 301.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 626,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. 149,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,161. The stock has a market cap of $841.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.