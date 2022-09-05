Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Head to Head Contrast

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Commerce and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 31.99% 9.24% 1.02% Sierra Bancorp 26.13% 10.90% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Sierra Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.24 $47.70 million $0.91 12.52 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.24 $43.01 million $2.42 8.64

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Heritage Commerce pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

