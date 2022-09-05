Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

