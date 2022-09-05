Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 20th

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

HIBB opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

