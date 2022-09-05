HODL (HODL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

HODL (HODL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HODL has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. HODL has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $12,961.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.48 or 0.08040191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00183875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00303818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00795465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.00622954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,357,567,194,896 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

