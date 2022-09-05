Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 179,521 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 4.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

