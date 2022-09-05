Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

