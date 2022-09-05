Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 190,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

