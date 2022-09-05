Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes $731,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,401,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

