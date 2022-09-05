Howdoo Price Hits $0.0075 (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

