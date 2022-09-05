HS Management Partners LLC Has $245.64 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,890 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 7.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $245,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of META stock opened at $160.32 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

