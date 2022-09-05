HS Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diageo worth $97,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $13,286,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,856,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $20,194,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in Diageo by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $173.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

