HS Management Partners LLC Makes New $152.21 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 344,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,211,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 4.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $418.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

