HST Ventures LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HST Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 9.6% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

SYF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.