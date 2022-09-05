HST Ventures LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the quarter. NerdWallet makes up about 2.2% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 208.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,120. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NerdWallet Price Performance

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $9.76 on Monday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

