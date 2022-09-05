Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,226.00

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.
