Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $102,030.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $102,030.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

