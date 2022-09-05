HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

HyperCash (HC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,926.91 or 0.99957246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064577 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00238171 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00152662 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00242848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00064392 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004214 BTC.

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

