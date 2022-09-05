Idena Market Capitalization Reaches $2.08 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $128,552.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,885,317 coins and its circulating supply is 61,153,914 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idena is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

