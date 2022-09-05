Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Impinj worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $5,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,468 shares of company stock worth $6,977,258 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

PI stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $84.86. 16,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,828. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

