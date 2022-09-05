Insider Buying: Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Buys 1,821,087 Shares of Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Mark Zeptner purchased 1,821,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,338,498.95 ($936,013.25).

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Ramelius Resources alerts:

About Ramelius Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates the Mt Magnet, Vivien, Edna May, and Marda gold mines around Western Australia, as well as holds interests in the Tampia and Penny gold projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.