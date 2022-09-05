Insider Buying: Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Buys 1,821,087 Shares of Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Mark Zeptner purchased 1,821,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,338,498.95 ($936,013.25).
Ramelius Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Ramelius Resources
Featured Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.