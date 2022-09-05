Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Keros Therapeutics worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KROS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,934. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

