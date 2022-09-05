Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,199. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.