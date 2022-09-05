Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.88. 12,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,291. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,485 shares of company stock worth $7,746,028. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.