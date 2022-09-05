Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,600 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.99. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

