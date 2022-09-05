Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 41.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Insider Activity

Teleflex Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.77. 12,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

