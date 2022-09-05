Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

