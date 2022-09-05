Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Envista makes up 3.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Envista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Envista by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Envista Stock Performance

About Envista

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.77. 85,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

