Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. ShockWave Medical comprises about 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,362 shares of company stock valued at $29,578,512. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $292.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $314.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.13 and a beta of 1.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

