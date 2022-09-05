Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.41.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

NTLA stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.