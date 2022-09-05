International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,682,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of International Business Machines worth $608,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. 174,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

