International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

