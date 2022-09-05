InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $18.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.