Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners owned about 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

