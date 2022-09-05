Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RYF opened at $55.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65.

