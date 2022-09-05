Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 5th (ABB, ABCM, AKRTF, AMIGY, BTSNF, CHTR, FOVSY, KREVF, LPUSF, PHG)

Sep 5th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 5th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sino-Ocean Group (OTC:SIOLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

