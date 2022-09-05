IOI Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $325,545.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022117 BTC.

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

