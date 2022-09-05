IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $169.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $89.45 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

