IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

