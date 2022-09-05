IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
