iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 232.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,675 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $600,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. 41,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

