iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,740. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.