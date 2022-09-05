iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 168,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 103,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 184,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 449,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

