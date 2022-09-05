iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.5% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 601,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after acquiring an additional 361,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 420,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $25.61 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

