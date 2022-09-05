iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $60.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

