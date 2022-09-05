iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.85. 36,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,914. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

